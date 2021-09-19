Many women don’t adore the idea of men: Now what?

The new men who are a lot better than their fathers, the young men who are fond of women the way women are fond of women, and who can be nice without the farce of political correctness, got here not because activists reformed them. These are men who observed their fathers and decided they do not want to be like them; they saw the generation before them and decided they need to be better. To know that you do not want to be your father—that is clarity.

