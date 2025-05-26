This may be the nail in the coffin of Maoist menace
SummaryLast Wednesday, the operation to snuff out Naxals led by home minister Amit Shah registered a defining success when security forces gunned down Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavraju in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur region.
The winters in 2014 had waned and Manmohan Singh too was lumbering towards at the fag-end of a decade-long reign as the prime minister of India. Like a whirlwind, Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘prime ministerial’ candidate, Narendra Modi, was poised to storm the portals of power in Delhi.