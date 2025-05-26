This may be the nail in the coffin of Maoist menace

Basavraju’s post can be filled by any of his lieutenants, but the moot point is whether they would be able to fill the void created by his demise. Will the new person be able to match his zeal and intellectual prowess? The answer is an emphatic no by experts. It’s no surprise that Shah has given a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist menace. Never before has anyone seen this degree of confidence among the ruling dispensation in tackling the Maoist threat. If the central government delivers on its promise, it would be a logical end to a bloody insurgency that began in 1967 and kept threatening the Indian state intermittently. It would also help at least a big chunk of five states to finally connect with the national mainstream.