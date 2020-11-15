Marijuana could actually help heal a ruptured United States

After five states—Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota—passed ballot measures for marijuana use last week, the drug will soon be legal in some form for 70% of the US population. A third of the country won’t even need a medical excuse. But that’s not the surprise. What’s more notable is that all of this happened without much of a public uproar. To be fair, there have been bigger concerns on Americans’ minds. But this is the moment that cannabis companies and their investors have been waiting for: to be considered a legitimate industry rather than a hot voting issue. From here, the goal is to make weed every bit as normal as junk food, wine and other vices long found in US stores.