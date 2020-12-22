Mark Zuckerberg has another answer to bitcoin. It is called Diem

It’s the “it’s-Facebook" part that should keep governments on their guard. E-money firms are often start-ups with Visa cards. Facebook, together with its WhatsApp and Instagram platforms, boasts three billion monthly users. If they each generate $6 in sales, Diem would represent an $18 billion revenue stream overnight. After U.S. regulators this month accused Facebook of unfairly abusing its market power to monopolize social media, will it compete fairly in this new arena or squash the competition? Imagine if Facebook’s ad contracts were one day tied to Diem, or if it abused its access to customers’ financial data. Trustbusters will be glad Libra didn’t lift off earlier.