Opinion | Mark Zuckerberg might be mostly right about Twitter

Yet, it is not as though Twitter’s Dorsey has no defence at all. If you are the head of Twitter, and you consider yourself a sane and good person, and you wield this enormous power to transmit news to hundreds of millions and shape the truths of your time, would you think it is morally right to have no control at all over the transmission? Insanity and evil are good conductors of news and emotions. Wouldn’t you then pick a flawed but less dangerous side and intervene in the power of your own product—for a good cause?