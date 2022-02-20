Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is unlikely to reduce

While the founders of other successful technology companies like Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Uber Technologies have stepped aside, the person who founded Facebook around 18 years ago still controls 58% of voting shares and remains the company’s chairman. Shareholder attempts to curb that tight grip have failed, thanks to a loyal board of directors. Zuckerberg’s top lieutenants, including Clegg, display that same kind of loyalty. Although Clegg did play a key part in setting up Facebook’s Oversight Board, whose effectiveness is still to be proven, it’s hard to see him using his newfound position to take the company in a healthier direction with regulators by hashing it out with Zuckerberg. That is certainly not how many political historians remember Clegg’s relationship with Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron, for whom he arguably acted more like a ‘sidekick’ than a coalition partner.

