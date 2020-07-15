Opinion | Marketers must gear up to thrive on consumer diversity

Conventional marketers used to take pride in the fact that a can of Coca-Cola looked exactly the same in a small Indian town as it did in New York. But recently, Nutella, the hazelnut spread brand, announced that it had made 7 million versions of its packaging identity, while Absolut vodka announced it had 4 million variants of its packaging identity. Have the winds of marketing started to blow the other way?

Consumer needs were never consistent. So different consumers had different expectations of the same brand. However, brand managers did not bother to cater to those differing needs. They continued to dish out the same standardized product, creating a customer sacrifice gap: the difference between what a brand offers and what each consumer truly desires of it.

With advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, firms are now able to better understand individual consumer needs and cater to them. For example, eye wear retailer Paris Miki understood that consumers have various type of facial structures, skin tones and desired looks. The company is now using artificial intelligence to match the individual needs of each customer with the appropriate eyeglass design.

The brand-consumer relationship can no longer be served by a one-size-fits-all approach. It is a deeper, personal-level relationship. Brand marketers are trying to understand even the unarticulated needs of consumers at an individual level and address them. This journey of personalization is forcing companies to rework their production and supply chain functions. Advanced data analytics tools are critical in matching each consumer with the desired outcome.

This mass personalization journey will be complete only if it encompasses communication strategies, too. Traditional marketers believed that an individual is willing to receive brand information at all times. So marketers sprayed brand advertisements all around. It took some time for them to realize that the consumer is most receptive to brand messages at specific times. Thanks to data gathered about one’s browsing as well as purchase history, location data, etc, marketers are now able to deliver appropriate advertisements at just the right time. Although this has helped them achieve some level of personalization in the timing of messaging, the message delivered is usually through ad films. Marketers appear not to have given up their fascination with that relic of a traditional marketing strategy: the 30-second TV commercial.

It is estimated that the average adult makes about 35,000 conscious decisions each day. Most routine human decisions happen in a matter of seconds, if not milliseconds. It is presumptuous to believe that every consumer wants to watch several 30-second commercials before deciding what toothpaste to buy next. It is far more realistic to believe that with so much decision overload, marketing stimuli that could work within a few seconds would be ideal. Such micro stimuli will likely be the future of marketing communication.

The difference between an ordinary commercial and a truly persuasive message is the discovery of a powerful insight. A commercial for a soap brand merely talking about a natural ingredient and the promise of beautiful skin is an ordinary advertisement. But when it is layered with an insight, such as the insecurity some people may feel under certain circumstances, a soap commercial can become a powerful tool of persuasion.

As future marketing stimuli become very short in duration, the role of powerful insights will only become more significant.

To unearth worthy personal insights, brand marketers will need to go beyond observable data and search for the non- and sub-conscious drivers that explain why a particular decision is made. To develop personalized communication that is effective in the marketplace, data science will have to absorb a lot of learning from behavioural sciences too.

The path to mass personalization is laden with several challenges, however.

To create a more personalized offering, for example, marketers need more personal data on their consumers. But for this, customers have to be willing to sacrifice more of their privacy.

Another challenge for mass personalization will lie in the area of brand management per se. In the traditional marketing world, consistency of the brand’s offering was the mantra. All brands had strict guidelines that defined their precise facets, and brand management was simply about strictly adhering to these. But with the advent of mass personalization, millions of variations of packaging are being created. To achieve the highest levels of personalization, brand managers may have to introduce many such variations on other facets of their brands too. But determining the limits of personalization, beyond which the brand’s core values start getting affected, will be a critical challenge for brand managers that do this.

As more brands adopt a strategy of mass personalization, they may find case studies from various non-commercial fields as well. In the 1960s, for example, the Catholic Church, for the first time in its history, decided to shed its unitary image. So it allowed local languages and customs to be introduced in its texts and ceremonies. This appears to have had a positive effect on the strength of the Church’s relationship with its followers, signalling the value of adapting to local conditions. In a world that’s so diverse, marketers will need to thrive on diversity.

Biju Dominic is the chief executive officer of Final Mile Consulting, a behaviour architecture firm.

