Opinion | Marketers must gear up to thrive on consumer diversity

This mass personalization journey will be complete only if it encompasses communication strategies, too. Traditional marketers believed that an individual is willing to receive brand information at all times. So marketers sprayed brand advertisements all around. It took some time for them to realize that the consumer is most receptive to brand messages at specific times. Thanks to data gathered about one’s browsing as well as purchase history, location data, etc, marketers are now able to deliver appropriate advertisements at just the right time. Although this has helped them achieve some level of personalization in the timing of messaging, the message delivered is usually through ad films. Marketers appear not to have given up their fascination with that relic of a traditional marketing strategy: the 30-second TV commercial.