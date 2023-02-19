Marriage has a significant link in urban India with women’s work

Also, our estimates from the Time Use Survey 2019-20 show that married women in their twenties who are in paid work sleep less and spend less time in leisure and social activities than married men who are employed. They also cut back on time at their workplace compared to single working women. All these adjustments ensure that domestic work gets done alongside their job. In contrast, the daily time use pattern of married and single young men does not show much difference. It is no wonder that some women, by choice, leave jobs after marriage. Carrying out nearly two full-time jobs simultaneously is not conducive to a good-quality life. Given this, it is welfare-enhancing for some women to leave paid work after marriage.