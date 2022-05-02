Marriage in the metaverse and other tech ponderables

Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter have long tried using the alibi that they are only platforms for ‘free speech’. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter could strengthen that alibi even further. He has gone so far as to say that he is a “free speech absolutist". I believe he will have great trouble managing his new toy. Managing free speech on a platform is a vastly different (and significantly more difficult) proposition than making battery powered cars. And then there is the question of whether his financing will hold up. If last week’s stock rout were to extend itself, the debt financing he is using by providing his Tesla stock as collateral might suddenly become a lot more expensive for him (presuming, of course, that the financing materializes).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}