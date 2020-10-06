Marx misread capitalism but we must not fall into the same trap

The second issue, related to the first, is this: Most winners in the first round of competition tend to be one-trick ponies; they are good at only one thing, but the qualitative difference in the product or service they offer is so attractive that it facilitates the emergence of consumer-market monopolies. This is the winner-takes-all phenomenon. Google was not a first mover in internet search, but its algorithm was so much superior that it conquered all. And this one trick, once taken to other allied markets (advertising, maps, mail, etc.), made it so powerful that it could effectively invest in many other unrelated areas and come out trumps (browsers, mobile phone operating systems, video publishing platform, et al).