Masks have to be shed, and mutual respect must win
For generations, ‘Ram-Ram’ represented the emotional force of the average man
Did you hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement outside the parliament building on the opening day of the budget session? He began and ended it saying “Ram-Ram". Following this, President Draupadi Murmu highlighted the Ram temple in her address to the joint session of Parliament. Is the party running the Central government planning to run the election campaign in the name of Ram?