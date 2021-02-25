Mass to luxury: Brands do the balancing act

For the past couple of years, a friend has been intending to buy a car. He drives a Mercedes-Benz E 350 in the city and used to own a Toyota Fortuner for his frequent weekend road trips. He sold the Fortuner (diesel) as soon as it turned 10 years old, fearing that it will no longer be allowed to ply in Delhi-NCR. He considered a few new car brands in India, which are selling like hot cakes, but could not make up his mind. Reason? The price for a particular car brand ranged from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Though he would have picked the top-end model, his worry was how will people know his car cost ₹20 lakh when the same brand is also available for ₹10 lakh?