Don’t let dystopia beat math: Two plus two is still four

Don’t let dystopia beat math: Two plus two is still four5 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:11 PM IST
We may as well quit teaching the subject if it gets stultified by those who see racism in its truth insistence
Two plus two is not necessarily four. Wokes have chosen mathematics as their new target. Apparently, two plus two equalling four is a mark of Caucasian supremacy. If we in India have any reason to thank ourselves for not being part of the ‘developed world’, this is it.