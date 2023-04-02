Don’t let dystopia beat math: Two plus two is still four

The argument is that apart from colonizing the world physically, Europeans have promoted the “European paradigm of rational knowledge". The issue is of course political. Studies in the US have consistently found that African-American and Hispanic school students do not do as well in math as Caucasians and Asians. There could be two ways to tackle the problem. One, to study the factors that may be causing this, and, at the very least, give these children more attention and coaching. Two, to say that math is racist. Sadly, it is the second path that many ‘progressive’ education experts and ‘equity’ organizations have chosen. It is also interesting that many of these advocates are funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates owes his fame and fortune to software, whose very foundation is math.