Is a new Ayodhya-like plan brewing in RSS back room?

You may remember the controversy that broke out regarding the Gyanwapi Mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The movement was gathering steam when the RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, gave a statement. He said there’s no need for a Ram Mandir-style movement anymore. Bhagwat also said targeting new sites and hate- mongering were unacceptable. It seemed the movement died down but last week RSS General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale’s comments hogging the headlines once again. He said that the RSS had no objection to their workers joining movements related to Kashi and Mathura. To add weight to his argument he referred to the Dharm Sansad organised by the Hindu Mahasabha. In 1984 the sadhus and the saints organised a religious conference called Dharm Sansad demanding the liberation of temples in Ayodhya as well as Kashi and Mathura.