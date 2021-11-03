Maximize jab coverage through vax planning and not brute force

Eight weeks ago, in this column, I had described how and why our vaccination programme will struggle to reach full coverage, with each next 10 million doses getting harder and second-dose coverage even harder within that. Let me cite that piece: “We may soon be awash with vaccine supplies, but we will not know who these have to be delivered to, when and where, and how to make it happen. The last 25% of the country will be the hardest, and most of them would be the most vulnerable and disadvantaged. A few, but too few, states are acting systematically on all this. If we don’t rapidly improve our on-the-ground execution, it may well be a year before India is fully vaccinated." There is no pleasure in being proven right on such a matter.