McDonald’s effort to ‘de-arch’ Russia is unlikely to prove easy

For a company that built a global empire on a strategy of replication, what it now describes as “de-arching"—meaning the brand’s logo, name and menu can no longer be used—is both dramatic and unprecedented. Execution will likely be messy and McDonald’s doesn’t have a timeline. It says it’s looking to sell its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia to a local buyer. Most of these outlets are company-owned, but over 100 are controlled by franchisees and some of those have refused to shut down or take down the golden arches.