McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ offers a lesson on climate messaging

When it comes to climate messaging, the protagonists fall into plenty of traps. At one point, the movie suggests that the scientists’ failure on a light-hearted chat show is proof of society’s ignorance—but it’s just as much a question of understanding audiences and human biases. No one fails to accept climate change because they are more worried about celebrity breakups, as portrayed. We struggle to understand climate realities that feel distant in time or space, or are simply impossible to envisage. Overcoming that cognitive hurdle doesn’t necessarily mean simply following the advice that DiCaprio’s scientist is given—“not too much math"—but it does mean making the message relevant, delivering it through a trusted voice and framing it in local terms. We know that making communication local is crucial, and there’s ample evidence that familiar messengers, be it community leaders or weather casters connecting extreme weather to global warming, can change mind, but those trying to convey the message in this movie do none of that.