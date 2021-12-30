If you thought the media and entertainment (M&E) sector in 2021 was uneventful, think again. The year was marked by several significant developments that could have far-reaching implications for the industry.

Last week, two broadcast sector biggies—Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)—agreed to merge their businesses, combining their television networks, libraries and streaming platforms. In an interview to Mint, Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO of ZEEL, said that in terms of top line, the mega network will pretty much be in the same ballpark as Disney-Star, which is roughly about $2 billion. “But in terms of profitability, we will be much, much higher than our competitor," said Goenka, who is slated to lead the merged business for five years if the deal goes through.

The deal, awaiting regulatory approvals, got a thumbs up from media experts as it unites Sony’s sports channels, Hindi general entertainment and film channels with Zee’s strong regional language bouquet. An analyst said the Zee-Sony combine could command 22% share of the ad revenue, while others said it could be much higher, leading to closer scrutiny of the deal by the Competition Commission of India.

If the merger does not cause concentration of market shares, it’s good news for the sector, which is faced with challenges. Such consolidation will entail fewer but much larger and stronger entertainment conglomerates with sound businesses good for the healthy growth of the industry.

Another noteworthy move of 2021 was made by Reliance Industries-owned broadcast network Viacom18 when it poached Anil Jayaraj from Star Sports to steer its foray into the sports business. Jayaraj was top boss at Star, managing properties like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd is a joint venture of Network18 which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake.

Reliance’s entry into the sports genre instantly queered the pitch for the IPL media rights auction slated in January. Expect fierce bidding wars not just for IPL but other ICC cricket properties too. Reliance Jio had also bid for IPL’s digital media rights in 2017 when the consolidated rights went to Star.

American streaming platform Amazon may also throw its hat in the ring as it has already partnered with the New Zealand cricket board to live-stream all matches (men’s and women’s cricket) played in that country for audiences in India starting 1 January.

However, not all changes that took place in 2021 were in the interest of the sector. In February, the government unveiled the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, tightening the noose around over-the-top (OTT) platforms that had a free run up until then.

It introduced a three-tier mechanism of regulation. While the first two tiers mandated a system of self-regulation by the platform and by the self-regulatory bodies of content publishers, the third called for an oversight mechanism managed by the central government.

Media expert Jehil Thakkar, partner, Deloitte India, said the government made the marketplaces responsible for content, be it social media or OTT platforms. While the Intermediary Rules have been challenged in various courts (Bombay and Madras high courts), the move itself has led streaming platforms to play it safe.

“It may not be an explicit mechanism but the mere threat of action has led to self-censorship," said Thakkar. “The rise of streaming was based on cutting-edge content not seen on broadcast TV. It was a relief from the sameness of linear channels. That edginess may soften and the differentiator of streaming as a service vis-a-vis broadcast may get challenged somewhat."

Lastly, the single biggest shift during the pandemic has been towards gaming. “Gaming exploded and will continue to explode," said Thakkar, who expects the segment including real money, casual and fantasy gaming to become the largest sector in India’s M&E industry in 5-10 years. Numbers tossed up by India Gaming Federation and EY India in a report support his claim. At a compounded annual growth rate of 22%, online gaming will touch $2 billion by 2023. Online gamers will increase from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022.

