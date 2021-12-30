M&E sector 2021: In the rearview mirror

Last week, two broadcast sector biggies—Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)—agreed to merge their businesses, combining their television networks, libraries and streaming platforms. In an interview to Mint, Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO of ZEEL, said that in terms of top line, the mega network will pretty much be in the same ballpark as Disney-Star, which is roughly about $2 billion. “But in terms of profitability, we will be much, much higher than our competitor," said Goenka, who is slated to lead the merged business for five years if the deal goes through.