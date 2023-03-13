Measuring the health of a democracy is a big challenge

A closer look at these indices, however, suggests that the conclusion of a global democratic retreat may be unwarranted. Analysing data for over a century, American political scientist Daniel Treisman has argued that the recent stasis in the global spread of democracy is neither unprecedented nor alarming. “The proportion of countries in the world that are democracies by any measure is either slightly below or at an all-time high," wrote Treisman in a 2022 research paper. “While some backsliding has occurred—especially in the legal underpinnings of liberal democracy—it is far from reversing the massive burst of democratization that occurred in the last quarter of the twentieth century."