Beyond cartel claims: Fixing the broken media model
SummaryAgencies were meant to act as facilitators between advertisers and media owners, but both began to feel they were the ones funding the agency, and, therefore, expected control over its loyalties.
The recent investigation initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the alleged cartelization by media agencies following a complaint has sparked conversations across the advertising ecosystem. But for anyone who’s worked inside this industry, it doesn’t feel like a sudden shock. It feels like the inevitable fallout of a system that has, over time, lost clarity on who adds value, who gets paid, and who is ultimately accountable.