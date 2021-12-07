Media should be careful about how it reports cases of Omicron

Steven Pinker makes this point in Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters: “During the rollout of Covid vaccines known to have a 95 percent efficacy rate, [journalists] wrote stories on the vaccinated people who came down with the disease… to scare thousands from this lifesaving treatment." The question is whether the media should have reported vaccinated people getting covid? Yes, it should have. Nonetheless, at the same time, stories about scores of vaccinated people who got covid and recovered should also have been reported with the same zeal. And that was perhaps missing.