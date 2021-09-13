Meet the new Taliban, same as the old Taliban

The shocking thing is that fundamentalists in all parts of the world, including Pakistan and even in India, are celebrating this. The Pakistani government feels that Taliban’s return will boost its strength, but it is also true that the Taliban is its biggest threat. This is where the contradictions of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can be seen. Today, Pakistan is celebrating the crowning of the Taliban, but a few years ago, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund—set to become the prime minister of Afghanistan—had to spend eight years in Pakistani jails. He was released under a deal, but it will be interesting to see how long and how effective this agreement will be. He himself knows that Pakistan is not a reliable friend. Once the strategists of Rawalpindi had backed him, but as soon as their goals were met, they grabbed his neck and put him behind bars. Is there any guarantee that this will not happen again?

