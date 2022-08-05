Meet the oldest object ever seen5 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:28 AM IST
- GLASS-z13 is also the oldest galaxy humans have ever observed; it is 13.4 bn years old
Listen to this article
One of the great scientific endeavours of our times has just started delivering. Maybe you’ve noticed? I refer to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which was fired into space last December. Settled into its position about a million miles away, it took its time to unfurl mirrors and get its equipment functioning.