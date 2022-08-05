Meet the oldest object ever seen

Start by remembering that a “light-year" is a measure of distance, not time. It is the distance that light travels in a year. Now light moves along at about 300,000 km every second. That’s so fast as to seem pretty much instantaneous, which is why you see the lamp on your wall turn on as soon as you press the switch. But of course, it is not really “as soon as", not actually instantaneous. Think about this by imagining that when you press the switch, the fixture on the wall gently lobs a tennis ball at you. The ball takes a moment - maybe a second - to reach you. In the same way, the light from the lamp takes a slice of time - a tiny fraction of a second - to reach you.