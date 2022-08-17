Meet the promise of education: It’s a national imperative4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
We have had truly diverse influences on our educational system and still have pledges to redeem
To mark 75 years of our independence, here is a (non-comprehensive) list of events, people, trends and ideas from modern India that have shaped our school education, for better or for worse.