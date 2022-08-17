Meet the promise of education: It’s a national imperative

The first Saraswati Shishu Mandir was set up in 1962 in Gorakhpur. As the numbers of these schools grew, Vidya Bharati was set up in 1977 to coordinate their growth. Over the years, this developed into what must be the largest private school network in the world, with a real commitment to education and an alternative to commercial private schools, few of which have an actual interest in education. Alongside, these schools have played a pivotal role in a resurgence of education informed by and reinforcing ‘Hindu culture’.

