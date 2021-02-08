Mental health treatment via the internet is inadvisable

It is with this lens then that we must approach telemedicine and also mental health via the internet. There is now a boom in mental health apps and teletherapy. The MIT Technology Review said last June that there had been a 19-fold increase in the downloads of such apps even early in the pandemic, and a 14-fold increase in those who said they were downloading the apps to relieve anxiety. It is probably the overconfidence wrought by such a usage jump that has prodded many entrepreneurs and investors to focus on this field. In Tech Review, John Torous, director of digital psychiatry at the Harvard-Beth Israel Deaconnes Medical Center, is cited as saying these apps may in hindsight mark a turning point, with people increasing their access to mental healthcare, but when they’re used as standalone tools or for single interventions, the evidence of meta-analysis shows that they are just not as effective. While these apps may be used as adjuncts to therapy, the available evidence suggests that therapy alone is more effective.