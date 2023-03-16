Meta layoffs reveal the end of US tech sector exceptionalism4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM IST
During the global tech sector’s pandemic-era boom, employee headcount became one of the reigning barometers of success. Quarter after quarter, alongside traditional metrics like revenue growth and operating margin, companies across Silicon Valley in California, US, proudly reported to analysts and investors the thousands of workers they had added to their ballooning payrolls.