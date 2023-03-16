Meta layoffs reveal the end of US tech sector exceptionalism

The hiring sustained its ambitious (and in some cases seemingly ill-fated) projects like its big bet on the so-called metaverse. But it also let the company take an aggressive stance in the sector’s talent wars, as it scooped up skilled tech workers rather than watch them migrate to competitors. Recently, a former Meta employee who was laid off in the first round of cuts, said in a video posted on rival platform TikTok that it “seemed like Meta was hiring us so other companies couldn’t have us and then they were just kind of hoarding us like Pokémon cards."

