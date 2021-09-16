Metaverse: The next frontier for technology titans of the world

Even Zuckerberg admits there is a lot of work to do before all of this becomes reality. Virtual reality headsets need to become lighter and better; the current experience usually involves a swimming head and occasional retching. New tech infrastructure needs to be created and protocols written. Today’s internet as a file-sharing protocol will need to be re-imagined for the metaverse. In fact, the metaverse might be the Internet 2.0. Even as tech behemoths design their own versions of it—Microsoft with its enterprise metaverse and Facebook with its all-encompassing social version of it—a big danger may lurk in what form it eventually takes. As Richard Water writes in the Financial Times, “The final product could be an ultimate ‘walled garden’, a place where a single company benefits from the total immersion of users. If Facebook and other big internet companies build their own—and particularly if they each sell their own proprietary hardware to access these zones—then the result could be a collection of isolated worlds, forcing digital citizens to pick where they spend the bulk of their time. On the other hand, the metaverse could comprise a set of more closely interconnected worlds, some of them controlled entirely by their users. This would be a place where people could take their personal data, digital goods and favourite services with them as they move from place to place."