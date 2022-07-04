Microbes that devour plastic offer hope for recycling plans

We know very little about the world’s microbes. When biologists study the genetic content of seawater samples, two-thirds of what they find is unlike anything from known organisms. A recent study by researchers at the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich, for example, used computational genomics to analyse more than 1,000 samples of seawater from many locations and depths and ended up producing the full genomes of some 26,000 organisms, 2,700 of which were previously unknown. We also don’t know much about microbes in the soil. Some 99% of the genes identified in random samples of topsoil are not found in databases of known microbial genes. The microbiome—the universe of all microbial organisms—is a treasure chest of chemical leads about possible new drugs and other potentially useful biochemical compounds. The ETH Zurich study alone found more than 40,000 new biosynthetic gene clusters—biologists’ term for small clusters of associated genes that together help produce some particular bioactive molecule. For scientists, these are prime candidates in the search for new and useful pharmaceutical compounds.

