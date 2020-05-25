Opinion | Migrant crisis grabs political, policy attention

Ironically, the solution is not rocket science and has been part of policy discussions for some time now. It is rather intriguing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been slow off the blocks in this regard. It has had at its disposal the high-level report on migration, done under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation, the findings of which were readied as far back as January 2017. Admitted the solution requires close coordination between the source states and the destination states for migrants; guess it fell prey to the fatal flaw in the architecture of Indian public policy which is oriented to respond best in a crisis.