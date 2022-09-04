Mikhail Gorbachev’s ‘greatness’ was mostly accidental5 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM IST
His record on what he tried to achieve was dismal while unintended outcomes won him much praise
Western media has been fulsome in its praise of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, who passed away last week. He is being referred to as a great reformer, liberator, hero. Most Russians, though, may have a somewhat different opinion about a leader whose policies led to the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), the largest empire built in the 20th century.