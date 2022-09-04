Mikhail Gorbachev’s ‘greatness’ was mostly accidental

Yes, he did liberate millions of people in more than 20 East European and Balkan countries from Soviet colonization, direct or indirect, but this was an absolutely unintended consequence of his actions—he never had that in mind. On Christmas Day, 1991, when he left the Kremlin, he was a defeated man. In 1996, he ran for the Russian presidency against Boris Yeltsin and ended up in a humiliating seventh place with 0.5% of the vote. The next year, he appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial, in which a few of his fellow citizens, after some argument, agree that he was a great guy because it was due to him that Russia now had Pizza Huts. What a fall.

