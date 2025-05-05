Military action is to be taken with greatest caution
SummaryUnaware of the complexities limiting the government’s options, people are babbling on social media ignoring Modi’s track record of keeping his word, be it on surgical strikes or the Balakot airstrike.
About 6am last Tuesday, I got a notification on my mobile phone—a message from a friend’s son distraught by the Pahalgam attack. The message berated the government for not taking speedy retaliatory action and wanted me to build media pressure on the government into taking immediate action. I was shocked.