Military action is to be taken with greatest caution

About 6am last Tuesday, I got a notification on my mobile phone—a message from a friend’s son distraught by the Pahalgam attack. The message berated the government for not taking speedy retaliatory action and wanted me to build media pressure on the government into taking immediate action. I was shocked.

I have known this person since childhood. He was schooled at the best of institutions in India and holds an engineering degree. He landed a plum job with an MNC even before he completed his education, and today is part of the top corporate echelons.

I advised him to keep his cool and trust the government, and reminded him of 1971, when a similar war hysteria had built up in India. However, when Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, summoned General Sam Manekshaw, the then army chief, and wanted the army to attack and liberate East Pakistan, the general flatly refused any immediate action.

The reason? Manekshaw, a brilliant strategist, knew that the monsoon was due in a few months and that during the rains, the fields in Bangladesh would turn into swamps, hindering movement of men and materiel. Attack at such a time would be suicidal. Manekshaw was ensuring the survival of his men.

After nine months of careful planning, coordination, and strategizing, Indian forces attacked East Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh. More than 90,000 troops surrendered, in the largest such exercise ever. On 16 December 1971, Bangladesh was liberated.

Coming back to the present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authorized the Indian armed forces to take “appropriate action". Strategic meetings have been held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, North Block, and South Block. Military actions have economic and diplomatic consequences. Ensuring quick victory with minimum casualties requires commitments from powerful allies for support to our cause or at least neutrality during any kinetic engagement.

This is the reason defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign affairs minister S. Jaishankar are conducting hectic parleys with their counterparts in various countries, including the US. The actions are reminiscent of 1971. While Manekshaw and chiefs of navy and air force were preparing for war, Indira Gandhi was scouting for dependable diplomatic partners.

India struck a landmark deal with the USSR in the nick of time as an insurance against possible Western interference. During the war, when the US sixth fleet appeared in the Bay of Bengal, so did the USSR’s submarines appearance validating India’s diplomatic masterstroke.

The situation is equally treacherous today, if not more complicated amid Trump 2.0. Bereft of any ideology, geopolitics is far more transactional, with nations switching sides at the slightest hint of economic discomfort.

Unlike in 1971, both India and Pakistan are now nuclear powers. There’s no USSR to support us. Russia is fighting Ukraine, limiting its ability to extend any help. China is ambiguous. Foreign minister Wang Yi’s comments reveal Beijing’s cautious posture: “Conflict is not in the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan." Also, the US is sending mixed signals. Consider J. D. Vance’s statement, “Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack [in Pahalgam] in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict."

Unaware of the complexities limiting the government’s options, people are babbling on social media ignoring Modi’s track record of keeping his word, be it on surgical strikes or the Balakot airstrike. It’s time to quietly stand with the government and not indulge in unnecessary rants. Some are using the situation to sow seeds of communalism. A few days ago, in Vrindavan, a group of people protested in front of the Banke Bihari temple, demanding boycott of Muslims involved in the service of the temple. The temple trust asserted unequivocally that they have been making lord Krishna’s clothes for centuries.

On 29 April, the Jammu & Kashmir assembly unanimously condemned the terror attack and expressed their solidarity with the country. Their legislators think the end of terror in the Valley has begun. Ignoring such a show of solidarity, the hate mongers forget the nationwide condemnation of the terror attack from mosques around the country. This is the time to stand with the government and work towards social unity and not fan hatred.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.