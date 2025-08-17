Milkmaid leans on legacy, but misses the fun in latest TV commercial
Ultimately, this ad reassures loyal users but doesn’t break new ground. Sweet, yes, but not sticky. And in today’s advertising, memorability is the real ingredient that counts.
MUMBAI: Nestlé Milkmaid has launched a new TV commercial (TVC), conceptualized by BBH India and directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, marking yet another addition to the brand’s long-running storytelling about home-made desserts and family joy. The film continues to underline what Milkmaid has stood for in its 113-year history: warmth, sweetness and the assurance of great taste in kitchens across India.