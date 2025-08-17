Milkmaid leans on legacy, but misses the fun in latest TV commercial

MUMBAI: Nestlé Milkmaid has launched a new TV commercial (TVC), conceptualized by BBH India and directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, marking yet another addition to the brand’s long-running storytelling about home-made desserts and family joy. The film continues to underline what Milkmaid has stood for in its 113-year history: warmth, sweetness and the assurance of great taste in kitchens across India.

The stage is familiar: mother and son, desserts being prepared, and the brand positioned as the enabler of togetherness. The ad also introduces a new reusable pack, smartly highlighting convenience for today’s households. It nudges Milkmaid beyond being a pantry product reserved for festivals into something more everyday. On paper, this evolution makes sense: a heritage brand staying relevant by marrying tradition with functionality.

But while the brand cues are intact, the creative energy feels underwhelming. The film is polished and pleasant, yet safe to the point of predictability. The coined term “Yumm…azing" is intended to refresh the brand’s vocabulary, but it doesn’t quite stick. It feels more like a marketing add-on than a cultural hook that families might genuinely adopt.

What’s missing here is a spark, something that makes viewers smile, laugh, or pause. In an environment where consumer attention is fleeting, ads often succeed not just because of what they say but because of how entertaining or surprising they are. Rival food and beverage brands have been experimenting with humour, influencer-led storytelling, and even tapping into internet culture to ensure replay value.

Milkmaid, by contrast, has chosen a well-trodden, nostalgic route.

That makes this TVC a one-time watch. It works as a reminder of Milkmaid’s legacy, but it doesn’t compel viewers to share, rewatch, or talk about it the next day. For a brand that has been part of Indian kitchens for more than a century, the opportunity was to not just celebrate the past but to reinvent its cultural role in today’s dessert-obsessed, Instagram-first world.

Ultimately, this ad reassures loyal users but doesn’t break new ground. Sweet, yes, but not sticky. And in today’s advertising, memorability is the real ingredient that counts.

