Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Columns/  Milkmaid leans on legacy, but misses the fun in latest TV commercial

Milkmaid leans on legacy, but misses the fun in latest TV commercial

Gaurav Laghate

Ultimately, this ad reassures loyal users but doesn’t break new ground. Sweet, yes, but not sticky. And in today’s advertising, memorability is the real ingredient that counts.

The film continues to underline what Milkmaid has stood for in its 113-year history: warmth, sweetness and the assurance of great taste in kitchens across India.
Gift this article

MUMBAI: Nestlé Milkmaid has launched a new TV commercial (TVC), conceptualized by BBH India and directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, marking yet another addition to the brand’s long-running storytelling about home-made desserts and family joy. The film continues to underline what Milkmaid has stood for in its 113-year history: warmth, sweetness and the assurance of great taste in kitchens across India.

MUMBAI: Nestlé Milkmaid has launched a new TV commercial (TVC), conceptualized by BBH India and directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, marking yet another addition to the brand’s long-running storytelling about home-made desserts and family joy. The film continues to underline what Milkmaid has stood for in its 113-year history: warmth, sweetness and the assurance of great taste in kitchens across India.

The stage is familiar: mother and son, desserts being prepared, and the brand positioned as the enabler of togetherness. The ad also introduces a new reusable pack, smartly highlighting convenience for today’s households. It nudges Milkmaid beyond being a pantry product reserved for festivals into something more everyday. On paper, this evolution makes sense: a heritage brand staying relevant by marrying tradition with functionality.

The stage is familiar: mother and son, desserts being prepared, and the brand positioned as the enabler of togetherness. The ad also introduces a new reusable pack, smartly highlighting convenience for today’s households. It nudges Milkmaid beyond being a pantry product reserved for festivals into something more everyday. On paper, this evolution makes sense: a heritage brand staying relevant by marrying tradition with functionality.

Also Read | Two-thirds of Indian adolescents swayed by food ads: Survey

But while the brand cues are intact, the creative energy feels underwhelming. The film is polished and pleasant, yet safe to the point of predictability. The coined term “Yumm…azing" is intended to refresh the brand’s vocabulary, but it doesn’t quite stick. It feels more like a marketing add-on than a cultural hook that families might genuinely adopt.

What’s missing here is a spark, something that makes viewers smile, laugh, or pause. In an environment where consumer attention is fleeting, ads often succeed not just because of what they say but because of how entertaining or surprising they are. Rival food and beverage brands have been experimenting with humour, influencer-led storytelling, and even tapping into internet culture to ensure replay value.

Also Read | Seven in 10 Indians now scroll past digital ads as fatigue soars: Report

Milkmaid, by contrast, has chosen a well-trodden, nostalgic route.

That makes this TVC a one-time watch. It works as a reminder of Milkmaid’s legacy, but it doesn’t compel viewers to share, rewatch, or talk about it the next day. For a brand that has been part of Indian kitchens for more than a century, the opportunity was to not just celebrate the past but to reinvent its cultural role in today’s dessert-obsessed, Instagram-first world.

Ultimately, this ad reassures loyal users but doesn’t break new ground. Sweet, yes, but not sticky. And in today’s advertising, memorability is the real ingredient that counts.

Also Read | Urban Indian men reject ad stereotypes, demand real portrayals
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 17 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.