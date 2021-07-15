Millennials and GenZ vibe with differentiated brands

“If you look at the 40-60 years age group where a brand holds 60% market share, and if you go to the 20-30 years age group, it may have barely 20% market share. The rest is captured by a bunch of new brands that have come up," explained Mangesh Panditrao, co-founder, Shoptimize, in an earlier chat with Mint. What these consumers are looking for in terms of product, pricing and messaging is very different from what traditional FMCG brands offer.