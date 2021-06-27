Millennials may be America’s wealthiest generation after all

Take debt. Millennials have almost twice as much debt as their parents did at their age. But this is mostly student debt, reflecting that they made an investment in their future earnings. As the economy changes, more education has become necessary for higher pay. According to data from the US Fed, about 69% of millennials had some education beyond high school, compared with 54% of boomers. True, millennials paid higher tuition than their parents. And the salary premium from going to college has fallen since the 1980s as more people get a degree, making them a little less valuable. There’s also evidence that starting wages are lower and may grow more slowly when you control for education. But that income has become more valuable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}