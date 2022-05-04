Mind the wide ramifications of a budding bulldozer raj in India

During his short recent visit to India, without displaying any awareness of the irony, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram one day and posed with Gandhi’s charkha, or spinning wheel, attempting to spin yarn. It is something at which he has been rather adept, both as a former journalist and as a politician. And the next day, he visited a JCB factory that makes earth-moving equipment, including bulldozers, in India. Johnson was keen to boost British business abroad and seemed desperate to show strong commercial ties with India. The UK needs a trade agreement with India to convince voters back home that the world is waiting to sign trade pacts with Britain now that it is unfettered and released from the shackles of the EU. But Johnson either failed to notice or ignored the fact that the company’s bulldozers were used the same week to flatten so-called illegal structures in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. If the demolition brigade didn’t meet all its targets, it was partly because veteran Communist leader Brinda Karat turned up to stop the destruction, though India’s top court also ordered a halt the same day.

