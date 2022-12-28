Want mineral-intensive growth for new-age economy? Ease mining

2022 has been remarkable for India. In its 75th year of freedom, India surpassed the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy. Its equity market has done the best. This year is also memorable for our best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games and first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, being commissioned. All these indicate that a new India has emerged, one that is much more ambitious, dynamic and full of aspirations to attain new heights.