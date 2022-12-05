Minimize behavioural biases to reduce project delays

Time and cost overruns may be inherent to large-sized projects, but with improved estimation and management techniques, their magnitude should have declined. This, however, is not the case. A comparison with past data shows no noticeable changes. In 2004-05, for example, 617 central sector projects were underway. Their anticipated cost was ₹2.67 trillion as against the original cost estimated at ₹2.21 trillion. The loss to the public exchequer due to cost overruns was ₹45,760 crore. This as a proportion of the original estimated cost works out to 20.68%.