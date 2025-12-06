After decades of feature-stuffing gadgets, we look for quiet tech

Trust gained

The trust gained by being guaranteed to be camera-less is what is supposed to allow for advanced AI features to be acceptable. Users are thought to be more willing to let a device continue listening because they know it isn't capable of visual recording. I rather think it’s still very unsettling to have audio recording possible, and it’s also more covert. If the G2’s main selling point is privacy for others, it’s ignoring the fact that most people won’t want to be audio recorded either.