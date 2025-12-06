Enough with the notifications tugging on our attention, bigger and brighter screens transfixing us, pings and beeps demanding immediate action. Now that we’ve overstuffed our gadgets with endlessly intrusive technology enough to distract ourselves from real life, we’re craving ‘Quiet Tech’.
After decades of feature-stuffing gadgets, we look for quiet tech
SummaryProducts that work in the background and AI that helps silently could make technology less demanding.
