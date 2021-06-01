Mis-selling of AT-1 bonds is only the tip of the iceberg

Beyond legal arguments, let’s talk about what constitutes mis-selling, based on the Yes Bank case. If the product risk disclosures are available in the public domain (say exchange websites) and the customers are tech literate, does it absolve the responsibility of the salesperson from making adequate disclosure? If that were true, there is no reason for regulators to insist on product disclosures and risk profiling at the time of a sale. Even if there are no regulations, the principles of fair dealing demand that customers are made aware of the risks in plain language. Secondly, if the salesperson is not incentivized directly from the sale, and potentially doesn’t have the incentive to mis-sell, does it absolve his/her responsibility for duty of care to clients? No, the clients don’t know or care about how the salesperson is compensated. When they make their decisions based on the information shared by the salesperson, they trust the person to provide full and accurate information and have their interests at heart. Thirdly, does a high financial capacity of the client indicate that they don’t need the same duty of care? No, if there is one lesson from financial crises, it is that the rich and informed investors don’t always make better decisions than others.