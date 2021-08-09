Countries that have begun mass covid-19 vaccinations are examining data on breakthrough infections, wherein a vaccinated person still contracts the disease, to determine how bad their next wave is going to be. Public health experts are specifically studying hospital admissions due to covid-19 to find how many of them were vaccinated and how many were not.

The US, UK and Canada that have managed to vaccinate over half of their population with at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine are tracking this data. India, which has administered 485 million jabs since January, still does not have updated national level data on breakthrough infections, specifically on those who are hospitalized with covid-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had launched the National Clinical Registry for covid-19 to “collect data regarding clinical and laboratory features, treatments, and outcomes of hospitalized covid-19 patients in India". This portal was also supposed to track vaccine effectiveness. The responsibility of collecting the data is on 12 large health and research centres across the country. However, none of this data is in the public domain, leaving out critical information that could help analyse the disease and its severity with regards to vaccination.

Why is this important? Simply put, breakthrough infections are the cases where people turn SARS-Cov2-positive 14 days after receiving recommended doses of the covid-19 vaccines. This data is used to track the real-world effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines and help frame public health policies towards mitigation. Since no vaccine is 100% fool-proof, breakthrough infections are not rare; yet, they give an indication whether the vaccines that are in use are doing their job of preventing deaths, severe illness and the infection (even if it is asymptomatic).

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that as on 26 July, out of the 163 million people who were fully vaccinated (i.e. received both their doses), hospitalizations and fatality were reported in 6,587 people.

Earlier last week, a study by the UK’s Imperial College found that out of the 98,233 who tested positive for SARS Cov2, those who were vaccinated had less viral loads than those who were not. And lastly, researchers from Canada who studied the effectiveness of the three most widely used vaccines of covid-19—made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca—found that all three offered protection against the dominant variants, including the Delta variant. These three studies point out that vaccines are doing their job of bringing the pandemic under control.

The CDC guidance, for example, now says that those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic. In short, indicating that the end of the pandemic perhaps is near, at least for those who are vaccinated.

India’s lack of research on these aspects will always make it stand out for its lack of transparency regarding the pandemic. It also prompts public health experts to operate in the dark in framing pandemic mitigation policies, ultimately forcing them to act like law enforcement officials.

If a third wave is on the horizon, public health officials need to be prepared for the chances of their health infrastructure coming under stress. Will it be as bad as the last one? Or will it spare those who have been vaccinated from facing a severe form of illness?

It is time for the health ministry to start recording and disclosing data on breakthrough infections among hospitalized individuals, and also the fatalities due to the disease, despite getting vaccinated. In the next wave, this data will be useful to shape pandemic response and allocate health resources in places where they are needed the most. National level breakthrough infections data can also help policymakers gauge the progress of the next wave.

India’s covid-19 data collection practices—whether it is on the number of actual infections, deaths or under-counting—have been under international scanner, prompting several countries to keep India on a list of countries from where travel is banned. Poor data collection is prolonging India’s return to normalcy not just domestically, but internationally as well. For the sake of post-pandemic recovery, India has to raise its pandemic research level to global standards.

The author is an independent health journalist.

