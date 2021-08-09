India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Earlier last week, a study by the UK’s Imperial College found that out of the 98,233 who tested positive for SARS Cov2, those who were vaccinated had less viral loads than those who were not. And lastly, researchers from Canada who studied the effectiveness of the three most widely used vaccines of covid-19—made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca—found that all three offered protection against the dominant variants, including the Delta variant. These three studies point out that vaccines are doing their job of bringing the pandemic under control.